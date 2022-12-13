(Clarinda) – Page County officials want to ensure they explore all options in addressing safety concerns on the courthouse’s handicap ramp.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors tabled action on approving architectural fees for canopy designs over the courthouse’s entrances. Last week, the board was presented with a bid from Farnsworth, LLC - the firm that also assisted the county in developing its courthouse window project - of over $14,000 to develop plans for three canopies including the handicapped entrance. However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says another option could be heated mats designed for handicap ramps. Holmes says he has discussed the mats with a Concrete Expressions, LLC representative in Clarinda who could fit them specifically to the courthouse’s needs.
“He said we could look at that and then patching the joints where they’re bad, fix those, and then put the mat over the top of it so it would be smooth,” said Holmes. “Then the mats would heat it anytime it had snow or ice. He hadn’t put it together just yet, but he was guessing around $6,000 for the mats or somewhere in that ballpark.”
He adds another option would be to completely re-do the concrete with the wiring for the heat then placed directly into the concrete. Page County Auditor Mellissa Wellhausen approached the board with accessibility concerns on the handicapped entrance at a meeting in late November.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong advised Holmes to ensure bidders are aware of any liability issues associated with working on the handicapped entrance and be willing to coordinate with those possibly installing the canopies. However, Holmes says they might not need the canopies if they pursue the heated mats or concrete.
“The canopy is going to be pretty hard to do and I thought about that looking at it because there’s a window right there,” said Holmes. “You’re going to cover part of a window to put a canopy on because if you’re getting it high enough where you can go down in there, it looks to me like you’re going to have to go over part of a window. So there’s just lots of things to figure out, but it might not need a canopy if it’s heated.”
While he agreed with tabling the decision to explore other potential options, Supervisor Chuck Morris urged Holmes to have potential bidders contact the individuals who have also been conversing with Farnsworth on the possible project to ensure all needs are being addressed.
“Whoever you’re going to get bids from needs to talk with at least Gene (Bahrens), if not Gene and the Auditor to discuss what has been talked about to this point, because I want to make sure that we’re taking care of all the concerns,” said Morris. “I know the uneven surface is a concern and the ice buildup is a concern, but I don’t know if those discussions got any deeper.”
The board tabled the discussion to a future meeting once more final figures have been gathered on the heating mats and other associated costs. In other business, the board received its annual report from the Page County libraries in Shenandoah, Clarinda, Essex, and Coin.