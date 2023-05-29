(Clarinda) -- Page County officials want more information on potential uses of COVID-19 relief funds before designating them to purchase a lift for the county annex building.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the county board of supervisors tabled the purchase of a Harmer Highlander Wheelchair Lift through the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Supervisor Judy Clark introduced the potential acquisition for just over $14,000 at a previous meeting. She says there would be a couple of additional costs on top of the base price for the lift.
"It's an additional $1,000 for a battery pack that we had taken off that needs to be back on there," said Clark. "We asked about installation and it would be delivered here. Then, I did talk to the gentleman who installed the one at Waubonsie and he would be willing to come help Troy (Spinks) install it and work on the electrical and everything. That would be approximately $1,000 for installation -- so it would around $16,000."
Clark adds it could be a much cheaper alternative to improving the ADA compliance of the facility. While there are other ADA compliance items to address, including handicap-accessible bathrooms, Clark says the upstairs of the building, which is currently unoccupied, is set up to hold another county department, such as the county engineer.
"The upstairs has all been re-done, it has the floors and everything done and it's totally linked for internet and everything else," she said. "So, it's ready for something."
However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes was unsure just how much of a pressing need the lift is since the upstairs is currently unoccupied. Additionally, Holmes says he would like to wait to designate any more ARPA funds until they can determine whether the dollars are available to assist in repairing or upgrading county roads.
"So, right now, I don't think we lose any of this (information) and keep it around because it's valuable, but right now, I don't want to spend any money on ARPA until we know what we can do with roads," said Holmes. "I think this is viable, but not right now -- or at least until we discover what we can do (with ARPA) and what works."
No motion was made on the lift purchase, and the board is working to determine what ARPA funds can be used for.