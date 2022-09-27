(Clarinda) -- Possible security concerns have given Page County officials pause over opening specific courthouse restrooms to the public.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors tabled to reopen the basement restrooms to the general public. While other restrooms have reopened after initially closing as part of the courthouse's COVID-19 mitigation strategy, the basement facilities have remained closed. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the discussion arose after a resident questioned whether reopening was possible, but some staff within the courthouse expressed concerns. For him, Armstrong says the problem comes back to a security issue.
"I think it boils back to what we discussed maybe three or four years ago, we've got a real security issue down in the basement around the ladies room with access into the building and the possibility of entering," said Armstrong. "That is probably one of the biggest items of my concern."
He adds the building entry near the restroom was mentioned as an issue in a Homeland Security report done nearly five years ago. While agreeing they need to address the entrance, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says the board should certainly reopen the restroom when possible.
"I don't know if there can be a way to secure the door better and that'd be a good idea, but it's a public building, a public restroom, for people on the square it's kind of a nice thing, and they're all paying to have it done up," said Holmes. "As long the door can be secured, I think it if it's been open forever, it ought to be open again."
Supervisor Chuck Morris added that the restrooms are still open for special occasions if a significant event occurs in town or on the county courthouse lawn.
Armstrong suggested having Gene Bahrens, who handles maintenance at the courthouse, assess the possible security concern.
"To see if Gene can work that into his list of things to look at and go back and gather some of that information that was from that study," he said, "and see what we need to do down there to change and fix that first."
The board agreed to table opening the basement restrooms until the door is secure and instructed the Auditor's Office to communicate with Bahrens to ensure a report was made for the board. In other business, the board approved the second tier canvass of the Special Clarinda School Election and tax abatement on city-owned property 202 Wabash Avenue in Shenandoah.