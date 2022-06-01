(Clarinda) -- Page County officials won't be seeking the assistance of an architectural firm to determine the costs of losing the current county jail.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors decided not to pursue a $5,000 study with Samuels Group -- who the board is currently pursuing a new jail with -- on the potential costs of the current jail being shut down. Greg Wilde is a business development manager with the Samuels Group. Wilde says the study would examine several areas.
"We'll look at the detailed items in terms of hard costs, but we'll also look at some of those hidden costs of potential liability, insurance risks, and what would happen without the facility down the street," said Wilde. "We'll also look at things that we'll consider public safety as well as staff safety."
Ultimately, Wilde says the study would cover approximately 15 different focal points. At a previous meeting, Supervisor Chuck Morris said the discussion also comes as there could be additional pressure from state officials to close the jail if they don't continue to move forward on the process for a new facility.
However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says the cost of the study might not be necessary given what the county is looking for.
"We don't need it to be within $10, we just need to know generally 'how much risk are exposed to' and there can be some flex there," said Holmes. "I don't know that I want to spend $5,000 to get that general estimate, I think we can almost come up with one if we all just sat down and worked it out. I really that that would go against the $25,000, but you're saying that's extra. It'd be $30,000 if we go forward, like if after we get our estimate and then decide to go forward, we'd be spending $30,000 then -- I don't like the idea of that at all."
Morris concurred with Holmes that the county should be able to formulate its estimate. However, he says the cost is one factor they need to consider as the county moves into the schematic and design phase.
"When you move forward with producing the plans and the architectural specs, when you have your meetings, you'd talk about 'okay, here's the cost of building one and here's the projected cost of not building one," said Morris. "Even if it's not quite as in-depth, that's part of the strategy when you move forward on the $25,000 study."
Morris, however, says with the county pursuing a new jail, the timeframe before the state could get involved should be longer. The board did not formally reject the Samuels Group proposal, but no motion was made for approval. Holmes says he will coordinate a meeting with the board, County Sheriff Lyle Palmer, and County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen to hash out a total.