(Clarinda) -- Page County's voter turnout for the 2020 general elections was one for the record books.
That's according to County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Wellhausen says her office is excited that turnout for Tuesday's elections broke all general election records.
"We had 7,563 total voters," said Wellhausen, "which was a 77.22% voter turnout. We looked back to 2016, and compared to then, we had 7,161 voters, which was about a 67-to-68% voter turnout."
Wellhausen says Page County also saw big numbers for the number of absentee ballots cast for this election.
"We sent out a total of 4,521 absentees," she said, "and we received back 4,327. Compared to last election, that was up significantly. Last election, for a presidential, we sent out 2,851."
Ballots received after Tuesday will be counted in the final tally--as long as they had the postmarked deadline. She says none of the outstanding absentee ballots will impact Page County's races. Wellhausen says the huge absentee numbers had no impact on the live voter turnout at the polls.
"Actually, our polls were just as steady," said Wellhausen. "They were steady all day. We had some waits--and we apologize for that. We tried to get everybody through as past as possible. But with the situation that we had, and with COVID and some of the issues that we had there, with trying to socially distance, and making sure we cleaned, it kind of created a little bit longer time. But, we did try to get people through as fast as possible."
Wellhausen says COVID-19 provided a different atmosphere for this year's election. Extra precautions were taken at each precinct to protect voters and poll workers.
"We did try to socially distance people," she said, "we tried to sanitize. We tried to purchase enough pens, so that voters took their own pens.We had a lot of individuals choose to vote curbside yesterday (Tuesday), which we were appreciative of if they were exposed, or contracted the virus themselves. So, that did add an element, too."
Wellhausen commended her poll workers for their work under extraordinary circumstances. One note: Wellhausen will remain Page County's auditor for four more years, as she was unchallenged Tuesday for reelection. You can hear the full interview with Melissa Wellhausen on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.