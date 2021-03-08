(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health is among the agencies reacting to the expanded number of residents eligible for coronavirus vaccinations.
Late last week, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced that providers can begin vaccinating those under 65 who have a medical condition that put them at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says a long list of medical conditions is covered under the IDPH's announcement.
"We can vaccinate the 64-and-under population with cancer, kidney disease, COPD, some neurological disorders, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, individuals who smoke, diabetes, asthma, individuals with cystic fibrosis, high blood pressure, liver disease--there's a lot of them," said Erdman.
Erdman says there's no word on when others listed under phase 1C will be vaccinated. Phase 1C is expected to cover essential workers in transportation, logistics, water and wastewater workers, food service, bank tellers, legal services and the media. Erdman, meanwhile, says phase 1B vaccinations continue between her agency and partners.
"We have initiated combined--us, HyVee, longterm health care facilities--over 3,000 vaccines so far, so we're really excited about that," she said. "We did start receiving some Johnson & Johnson (vaccine). HyVee is going to start getting those. Public Health has not received any as of yet. But, I do anticipate we will start getting the Johnson & Johnson hopefully in the next month or so. That is that one-dose series. That's going to be a lot more efficient, and hopefully, we can get some people vaccinated a lot faster."
Erdman says about 800 names remain on the list of phase 1B vaccinations.
"That does not mean there are 800 people we need to vaccinate," said Erdman. "We are finding out that as we work down our list, a lot of the individuals have already received their vaccine from HyVee, or a different public health office--which is great. So, that's just what's on our list right now. We do anticipate being done with that population hopefully by the end of March."
Erdman adds there's been a great response for immunizations among the county's education professionals.
"We've had a lot of teachers reach out to us that have wanted it," she said. "Last week, we did complete the series with all of our teachers that we've already vaccinated. So, we did go to all of the five schools in the county, and completed that series with them."
Anyone wishing to register for COVID-19 vaccinations should go to Page County's website, pagecounty.iowa.gov, or call the county's vaccination hotline number, 712-850-1210. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.