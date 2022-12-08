(Clarinda) -- Page County is among the contenders for a federal grant designed to assist in completing various road and bridge projects.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update from County Engineer J.D. King that the Essex North Bridge, located on D Avenue, is among the candidates the Iowa Association of County Engineers in considering for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
"There's 12 bridges and we're one of those 12, we're on the top of the list here but that doesn't mean anything -- we're just one of 12," said King. "They're going to cut that down to eight and send that application away. So, we've made one of the cuts and I'm optimistic that we'll make that last cut and be put in for a grant with other counties in Iowa."
King says he has already been working with a consultant on the development of the potential replacement project, but they are still in need of a primary funding source.
"We have a design on that, we have clearances on that, we have a flood plain permit from the DNR, and a permit from the Corps (of Engineers), so we're in good shape as far as development goes there," he said. "It's a $3 million bridge so we're waiting on money to help Page County fund that and this could be that grant."
King adds the county would need to provide a 20% match, which he says is available.
He says the bridge shares some similarities to the Essex West Bridge on 150th Street, which is currently undergoing its own $2.8 million replacement.
"This bridge is the same bridge size -- width and length -- but it's on pavement, so there's paving but there's no dirt and we're not raising the bridge five feet, we're raising it six inches," King explained. "But, they're going to run through the numbers and factor in some inflation and I'd anticipate we're going to estimate a cost between $3 and $3.2 million."
While the RAISE grant is not a guarantee, King says the county needs to be in play if they want to have a chance at any additional grant money.