(Clarinda) – An upcoming Page County bridge project will be the recipient of a large federal grant.
Page County officials learned this week that the Essex north bridge on D Avenue has been awarded a RAISE grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. County Engineer J.D. King says the grant provides significant funding for replacing the aging bridge that was built in the 1940s.
"That's going to bring in approximately $3 million in bridge money for the county," said King. "Right now, it's estimated at $3.7 million for this 454-foot bridge in length that's 30-foot wide. It's a sister to the bridge that we're building west of Essex."
Originally one of 12 bridges under consideration for the grant in Iowa, the Page County project was one of nine projects chosen to receive the money. King says plans call for a bidletting in the Fall of 2024.
"The tentative schedule for this would be to let it in the fall of 2024," said King. "Not this fall, but next fall and building it over the winter like we're building the one west of Essex."
King says the RAISE grant is just one of the numerous supplemental funding sources the county has utilized for bridge replacement. He says typically, the county has around $650,000-$700,000 in bridge money before grants.
"We've got $2 million for the Shambaugh bridge," said King. "This was the County Bridge Construction Fund back in 2016-17. After that, we got $1 million from the City Bridge Fund for the Clarinda bridge east of town. We picked up another $295,000 as a part of Braddyville's culvert on the west edge of town."
King says the grant money has helped the county continue catching up on replacing aging infrastructure.
"We got CHBP money on J-20, about $355,000 there," said King. "We got another $1 million in City Bridge Funds for the Essex job. This one is $2.96 million, so if my addition is good, then that's about $7.6 million in extra bridge that we've been bringing to the county over the last several years."
Other projects slated to receive the grant in Iowa are in Clay, Lucas, Crawford, Lee, Pottawattamie, Wright, Henry and Mitchell counties.