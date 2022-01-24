(Clarinda) -- The Page County Treasurer's Office could see a part-time worker added to its staff in the upcoming fiscal year.
By unanimous vote Friday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the County Treasurer's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Overall, the budget increased by less than $15,000 from the previous fiscal year. County Treasurer Angie Dow says the consideration for a part-time worker comes with legislation that could allow for "cross-county title registration" on initial title registrations.
"We're expecting it to increase our titling," Dow explained. "Because instead of doing only the initial titles for Page County, we'll also have the capacity to do Adams, Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, and Taylor counties."
However, Dow added the fees for a new title would also go up $5 per item. She says the reasoning for the increase is due to the potential loss of revenue her office could see if county residents choose to register in a different county.
Dow says this uncertainty has also paused the county to pursue a part-time addition quickly. Still, the expectation is to see an increase in revenue along with a recent change in the Department of Revenue.
"Potentially we could lose customers, or we could gain customers, there is just no way to know, but I think my office is anticipating an increase in the first year, and potentially continuing to increase," Dow said. "Also the Department of Revenue credit changed, and we also anticipate that to impact our office, and we expect this year is going to double the amount of claims we see and I think every year after it will increase until it finally evens out."
Dow says the start date of the cross-county registration was supposed to begin this week. However, software issues have pushed the start date back to February.
When asked if there were a threshold where she believed a part-time employee would be needed, Dow said they will need to play it by ear.
"I really think we're going to have to play it by ear, because I don't want to pre-maturely hire somebody," Dow said. "So we're really just going to see how it impacts us. Maybe we won't see a change at all because as many as we see come, we'll also see go so."
Currently, Dow says she has budgeted for 500 hours for the part-time position during the upcoming fiscal year, equating to roughly one workday a week.