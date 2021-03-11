(Undated) -- Winds have subsided in KMAland, but the brush fire risks remain.
It's been a long week for firefighters across the region. Numerous area departments were out battling blazes on Wednesday. For example, one such grass fire occurred north of Farragut near 180th Street and 370th Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Departments from Shenandoah, Essex, Sidney, Randolph and Tabor assisted Farragut's firefighters. Farragut Fire Chief Kevin Walther says the fire consumed approximately 120-to-130 acres.
An open burning ban remains in effect in Page County. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator requested the State Fire Marshal's Office issue the ban on behalf of the county's fire chiefs following a siege of brush fires--and at least two house fires--earlier in the week. Though compliance with the ban has been good, Grebert tells KMA News that doesn't mean the fire calls have stopped.
"I was talking to one of the terrace guys," said Grebert. "They've never seen the ground this dry, this deep before. They're not finding any moisture in the ground. The dryness is a big factor. But then, the winds we've had lately. It seems like we can't get rid of the high winds that just whip up the flames, and push them along just as fast as they can push them out. With all that's happening right now, conditions are perfect for grass fires to get out of control. So, that's why we put the burn ban on."
Though rain is in the forecast for the weekend, Grebert says it may not be enough to improve conditions.
"It's going to take some steady rain for a few days just to get the ground saturated enough to where the firefighters and fire chiefs feel comfortable enough for it to be lifted."
Firefighters haven't been alone in battling brush fires recently. Walther thanks all the area farmers who assisted with disc equipment during Wednesday's fire. The State Fire Marshal's website indicates no other burning bans are in effect in southwest Iowa.