Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 72F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.