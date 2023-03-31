(Clarinda) -- Open burning in Page County is prohibited until further notice.
Page County Emergency Management announced the burn ban Friday morning, effective immediately. Jill Harvey is the county's emergency management coordinator. Harvey tells KMA News continued dry conditions, high winds and a rash of brush fires led to the burning ban.
"We've had several controlled burns that have gotten away from the individuals," said Harvey. "So, it was request of our fire chiefs here in Page County. I just felt that in order to keep not only our responders but our communities safe, we need to issue a ban right now."
Harvey says the county's fire departments have battled numerous controlled burns veering out of control the past few days.
"I would say across the county, all of our departments have been out on different calls at least once a day," she said. "Clarinda, I don't know if they've had as many. Shenandoah, Essex and Coin have been out a few times. They've had to respond to mutual aid over in Fremont County, also. Yesterday (Thursday) alone, I think we assisted on two different calls at about the same time.
"There's just a lot of fuel out there to burn, and with the winds, it's just going to be a bad time to have any type of firestorm," Harvey added.
Harvey also expresses concerns about previous controlled burns rekindling with the wind.
"I'm also asking if anyone's had any controlled burns the past couple of days, please go out and check on those, and make sure they don't reignite," said Harvey. "With our winds, they can cause those to start up again. If we catch those soon enough, we're able to get those out faster. It's needed."
Anyone with questions regarding Page County's open burn ban should call Jill Harvey at 712-438-1138 or contact your local fire chief.