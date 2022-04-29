(Clarinda) -- Page County's ban on opening burning is officially over.
At the request of County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert, the State Fire Marshal's Office lifted the ban for the county's remaining portions Friday morning at 9. Fire chiefs in the Braddyville and Clarinda fire districts, plus those in the Stanton and Villisca fire districts, ended the ban in their areas earlier this week. High winds and a lack of precipitation forced state officials to issue the ban April 15th. Opening burn is still prohibited in Harrison, Mills and Pottawattamie counties in KMAland.