(Clarinda) -- Good news for Page County residents wishing to burn.
Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Harvey says the county's open burning ban was lifted late Thursday morning. Harvey requested the ban's lifting on behalf of the county's fire chiefs in the wake of heavy rainfall from severe storms over the past week. Numerous brush fires caused by dry conditions forced county officials to implement the ban late last month.
Anyone with questions regarding open burning in the county should contact Jill Harvey at 712-438-1138, or their local fire chief.