(Clarinda) -- Opening burning is once again permitted in Page County.
Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Harvey says the county's burning ban was lifted as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Dry conditions and a rash of brush fires forced county officials to institute the ban last month. Though the ban is lifted, Harvey says residents must contact their local fire chief to obtain a burn permit. Residents are also asked to use common sense and take into consideration that conditions are still dry, and to follow basic safety procedures. She also urges never to leave a fire unattended.