(KMAland) -- With it being National 4-H week there are many opportunities to donate to 4-H programs of your local communities.
Page County Youth Coordinator Lexy Davies gives updates on upcoming 4-H fundraising events. The first event will start tomorrow and is the Give Grow Iowa fundraiser.
“This is a fundraiser that we have across the state of Iowa for counties to raise money for the 4-H program. We have a website set up with Page County 4-H for people to donate to,” Davies said.
With it currently being National 4-H week Page County 4-H is celebrating with the “You got Clovered” fundraiser.
“This is a great way to show your 4-H spirit and to share with others about 4-H. We will put a sign in your yard that says “You got Clovered” with a bunch of clovers. You can then donate and move them on to another location, it’s just a neat fun idea,” Davies said.
Davies also spoke on why 4-H is important.
“It builds so many skills. Your communication skills by giving presentations, your leadership skills by holding offices and serving on committees, there is just something for everyone in 4-H,” Davies said.
