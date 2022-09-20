(Clarinda) -- A Page County citizen group has filed a pleading in the Iowa District Court for Page County alleging "undue influence in the wind energy ordinance battle."
In a press release from the Shearer Law Office, officials with the law firm serving as co-counsel for the group state that, among other things, the petition requests granting a temporary restraining order against the Page County Board of Supervisors. If granted, officials say the order would restrict the board from moving forward with any decisions arising from County Ordinance 2019-2 passed in October 2019, which would include items pertaining to the recently approved "Shenandoah Hills" wind project proposed by Invenergy, a Chicago-based energy company.
According to the release, complaints against the board of supervisors range from "a failure to safeguard protected species to non-compliance with the 'Iowa Home Rule Statute' - which includes allegations of violations of the Iowa Open Meetings Act, enterprise corruption, and approval of an application containing known falsehoods and inaccuracies." Allegations also state the board willfully ignored on the record requests for information and refused to acknowledge the impact of the "Shenandoah Hills" project's "toe-hold" on individual citizens.
Additionally, the petition alleges the board of supervisors knowingly passed a vague ordinance that is out of compliance with the Iowa Home Rule Statute -- which is in Iowa Code Chapter 331. Petitioners also allege the board demonstrated a "conflict of interest" in attempting to promote the interests of wind energy ahead of the welfare of the county and that Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong and Supervisor Chuck Morris are "engaged in an enterprise that exists for it's own gain."
The full press release and comments from the Shearer Law Office and Theodore F. Sporer, Esquire are available below: