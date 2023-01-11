(Clarinda) -- A Page County committee has chosen to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors by appointment.
The committee -- comprised of County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, and County Treasurer Angie Dow -- made the decision in the wake of Chuck Morris' resignation earlier this month. Wellhausen tells KMA News the committee intends to publish the vacancy in the local papers on January 18th and 19th, with the resumes and cover letters of interested candidates for the District 3 position due by noon on January 24th.
"Then the committee plans to meet at 1 p.m. on January 24th to discuss questions and applicants at that time," said Wellhausen. "Then we plan to move forward with interviews on January 25th starting at 8:30 a.m. and January 26th starting at 8:30 a.m."
The committee has 40 days from Morris' resignation to make an appointment, and Wellhausen says that decision could come as early as January 27th, when the committee hopes to re-convene following the interviews of the possible successors. Potential candidates must have resided in the county for 60 days before appointment and within the district upon selection.
However, Wellhausen says residents still have the ability to petition for a special election per state law if they do so within 14 days of the appointment. She says the petition would require at least 517 signatures.
"That petition has to meet the requirements of (Iowa) Code section 331.306, which in part states that the petition must be signed by a number equal to or greater than at least 10% of the votes cast in the county for the office of Governor in the preceding general election," Wellhausen explained.
In a previous interview with KMA News, Wellhausen said there would be a cost associated with a special election -- which would also be county-wide for the supervisor position.
"We're anticipating that could be anywhere from on the low end maybe $6-7,000 up to $10,000," she said. "Hopefully, we can come in a little under that but our programming costs the last several years have continually went up."
For more information or to determine if you're eligible to apply, contact the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219. Applications can also be mailed to the Auditor's Office at 112 East Main Street, Clarinda, Iowa 51632 or by email at auditor@co.page.ia.us.