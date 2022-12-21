(Clarinda) -- Non-profits in Page County looking for a financial boost once again have a grant opportunity through the Page County Community Foundation.
The Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa recently announced the opening of the Spring 2023 grant cycle application window for the various county community foundations, including Page County. The organization puts on the grant program in Page County in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and Greater Shenandoah Foundation. Iowa Foundations Director Sunni Kamp says roughly $130,000 will be available for eligible projects in Page County.
"Specifically for Page County and historically as a priority of the Community Foundation's effort, they focus on capital and program support," said Kamp. "These have to be projects or initiatives that are under the perview and administration of non-profit organizations that serve the Page County communities."
In 2022, Kamp says the grant program supported 18 non-profit organizations and projects with over $154,000. She says the funding has gone to various projects ranging from civic engagement and the arts to education and social services.
"Ranging from initiatives with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce to Grandma's House Daycare to the Turnbull Child Development Center," she said. "The organization called 'Share My Smile' and the (Shenandoah) Veteran's Memorial Museum, just to name a few."
Kamp advises potential applicants that a new grant application portal will be utilized this cycle, and all applicants will need to create a new account when first accessing the application. She says the funding for the program comes from multiple sources.
"We have funding that is provided through the generosity of donors and our fund holders specifically in Page County, but we also receive funding each year through the County Endowment Fund Program through the state of Iowa as well," said Kamp. "The amount that's available each year may change, but we really focus on prioritizing projects that are focused on providing capital support and program support."
The application portal can be found by visiting the Community Foundation of Southwest Iowa's website at www.swiowafoundations.org and selecting "Page County" under the county listings. The application deadline for the 2023 grant cycle is February 1st, 2023, and the county advisory committee will select the recipients by the end of March 2023.