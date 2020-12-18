(Clarinda) -- After a review of various financial statistics and other counties, the Page County Compensation Board unanimously recommended a 4% pay raise for all elected officials beginning with fiscal year 2022.
The group met Friday, Dec. 18, in the Page Room on the third floor of the Page County Courthouse. The Board of Supervisors will consider the recommendation when researching the fiscal year 2022 budget. That work begins in January. The fiscal year budget begins July 1.
Heidi Carter was nominated and approved by the other compensation board members to be chair during the meeting.
Carter said financial research to determine an amount was based on comparison of population and specific financial information from certain other counties.
“Population isn’t part of the code,” Carter said about the state guidelines compensation boards follow. “But is there something comparable with population?”
She noted Fayette County is 35th in the state with population, but Fayette’s attorney’s pay is 79th in the state. Using fiscal year 2019 numbers, Page County is 50th in population at 15,224.
Carter provided information ranking the counties ranked 45-55 in population.
“Hamilton County is ranked 52 which mean it has less population and yet total elected salaries are higher,” she said when compared to Page County. Hamilton has 15,115 population. Hamilton’s total elected salaries for fiscal year 2021 is $420,605. Page County’s total for the same year is $402,038.
Iowa County has 16,103 population and total elected salaries are $392,541.
“We can look at population rank. I don’t think it is tightly correlated,” she said. “Maybe it’s a closer correlation if we look at the county valuation.”
Using the same 45-55 rank of counties in population, Page County has the lowest valuation from fiscal year 2019 at $703 million. Kossuth County has 225 fewer people than Page but its valuation is slightly more than double than Page’s at $1,431,774,403.
“Those are tremendous amount of differences,” Carter said. “Clay County is worth a billion dollars and they pay their supervisors $6,000 less than Page County.”
Then Carter explained another county in comparison.
“Floyd County has the second lowest taxable valuation but they pay their elected officials more than Page County across the board and they also have the highest total elected salaries at $444,280,” Carter said.
Page County’s total salary for elected officials is $402,038.
Supervisor Chuck Morris said lowering pay rates can cause problems.
“I don’t think you want to squeeze compensation to the point it starts causing turnover. You don’t want to do that,” Morris said adding the county’s low turnover rate with employees.
Carter suggested future compensation boards should continue to acquire additional information during research on top of following Iowa Code.
Jennifer McCall made the motion for a recommended 4 percent pay raise for elected officials. Randy Pullen Jr. second the motion.
Each elected official has their own representative on the compensation board.
Dwayne Sturm: attorney Carl Sonksen.
Kim Thummel: supervisors Alan Armstrong, Jon Herzberg, Chuck Morris. Jacob Holmes will replace Herzberg in January.
Tom Hanna: supervisors.
Heidi Carter: auditor Melissa Wellhausen.
Randy Pullen: treasurer Angie Dow.
Jennifer McCall: recorder Brenda Esaias.
Terry Carlson: sheriff Lyle Palmer.