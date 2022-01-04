(Clarinda) -- Page County's Compensation Board has sent its recommendation for elected officials' salary increases to the Board of Supervisors.
During a meeting Tuesday afternoon at the courthouse, the Compensation Board -- which consists of two citizen representatives of the supervisors and one each from the Auditor, Recorder, Treasurer, Attorney and Sheriff -- voted to recommend an 18% increase in salary for the Sheriff, 7% each for the Auditor and Attorney and 6% for the other elected officials in the county. The recommendation comes after the sheriff's representative asked the board for a 40% increase. At the start of the board's meeting, Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong cautioned the board against giving such a large increase to one department for fear of what it could do to the rest of the county's budget.
"That could increase -- because all the deputies are affected and everybody else -- it could affect us by as much as $411,000 in additional payroll," said Armstrong. "I'm not sure how (Supervisor) Jacob (Holmes) and (Supervisor) Chuck (Morris) would feel, but I'd be very concerned what we can do with that much money coming out of our pockets the board. Would we have to make cuts on payroll? Would we have to cut personnel? Cut everybody else's? It gets very, very complicated."
The large request for an increase from the sheriff's department came following the passage of the "Back the Blue Act" last Summer, which says sheriff salaries shall be comparable to police chiefs in cities with similar populations as the county. Sheriff Lyle Palmer was asked if the rest of his staff will get a similar raise to him. He says he only controls the salaries for deputies, not for jailers, dispatchers or administrative staff.
"In the past, the supervisors have decided that that is not possible and they give them whatever everybody else gets," said Palmer. "Under this law, I would have liked to have seen it -- where obviously our legislators and our governor put this in writing of 'shall set,' not 'shall compare' or 'shall comply,' it's a 'shall set' to where they did. I would have also liked to have seen our corrections and our dispatch in there."
Palmer says the county's jailers in particular need a raise to make their pay competitive with other counties in the area.
"Last year during budget meetings with the supervisors, we discussed maybe giving our jailers a raise at that point," said Palmer. "At that point, I was told that it was not the time to go for that and that we do it later. Later never came. I would propose that our jail staff is -- in comparison with the other counties around us -- is behind."
Heidi Carter serves as County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen's representative on the Compensation Board. During discussion, Carter advocated for a larger raise for Wellhausen based on changes to Iowa Code that make the Auditor personally responsible for violations in election administration.
"If the Secretary of State issues a technical infraction against Melissa, she may also face a fine of $10,000 per incident," said Carter. "A technical infraction is a fine. It is not covered by county bond or liability insurance. No other elected official is subject to a personal penalty and fines from a state elected official."
Following the Compensation Board's recommendation, the Board of Supervisors can choose to grant the full salary increases to elected officials, decrease the raise by equal percentages for all elected officials or opt to give out no raise for elected officials. The Compensation Board's recommendation does not affect salary increases for non-elected county employees. Those salaries are set at the discretion of the supervisors.