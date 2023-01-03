(Clarinda) -- Page County's Compensation Board has approved its recommendation for elected officials' salary increases to the Board of Supervisors.
During a meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Compensation Board -- which consists of two citizen representatives of the supervisors and one each from the Auditor, Recorder, Treasurer, Attorney and Sheriff -- voted to recommend an 11% increase for the Sheriff, Auditor, Recorder, Treasurer, Attorney, and 5% for the Board of Supervisors. Compensation Board Chair Dan Comer says the fourth and approved recommendation falls within their targeted range.
"At least the numbers that I have, have been showing somewhere between that 9-13% is where the averages are saying," said Comer. "I'm not saying it should or shouldn't be, but we obviously can't get off too far until we have some more information to discuss."
Other suggestions that failed to garner enough votes included 10% for all elected officials and 5% for the supervisors, and 12% for the Sheriff, 10% for all other elected officials, and 5% for the supervisors.
Bethann Tillman serves as one of the representatives for the supervisors. Tillman had recommended 10% salary increases for the Sheriff, Auditor, Attorney, 8% Treasurer and Recorder, and 5% increase for the Board of Supervisors.
"I think it's reasonable to consider the personal liabilities or even the differences in the roles that we are considering," said Tillman. "I don't want to say optional things, but like if you put your life on the line, you get calls in the middle of the night, you have personal liability, I think there should be a distinction for that. It seems reasonable and that's how it works in the ordinary workforce."
She added her slightly more modest recommendation comes to also recognize county employees aren't the only ones dealing with inflation and higher prices right now.
"While it's reasonable to consider that we have an increase of cost of living and rising inflation, the taxpayers also have those things, and last year we made great gains for the Sheriff's Department," she said. "I don't want it to sound as though we don't recognize that there is risk and there is a big gap, but I would say 'hey, we made some good ground last year, can we look at this year more moderately.'"
Prior to final approval, Supervisor Jacob Holmes advised that the recommendations would likely still be adjusted as needed come budget time.
"Remember we have a bunch of variables, and it ties your hands a little if you have a 10%, 8%, or 5%, we'll cut it to whatever the budget will allow," said Holmes. "If we have to cut, everyone below will (get cut) too, just like we did last year, Lyle (Palmer) was at 9% or 10% and everyone else was at 6%, and the budget couldn't handle that and we cut it in half."
The approval from the Compensation Board was a 5-1 vote, with Tillman casting the lone dissenting vote. Following the Compensation Board's recommendation, the supervisors can choose to grant the full salary increases to elected officials, decrease the raise by equal percentages for all elected officials or opt to give out no raise for elected officials. The Compensation Board's recommendation does not affect salary increases for non-elected county employees. Those salaries are set at the discretion of the supervisors.