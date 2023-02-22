(Clarinda) -- The Page County Assessor's Office hopes to add a new employee during the upcoming fiscal year.
Following a budget hearing Tuesday evening, the Page County Conference Board, comprised of the board of supervisors, area school superintendents, and city mayors, unanimously approved the fiscal year 2024 budget, which begins July 1st, for the county assessor's office. County Assessor Jason Renander tells KMA News that projected expenditures this year total $448,992 -- an uptick from the current fiscal year at $384,359, with most operational expenses remaining the same.
"We're not saving for a big re-valuation project anymore since we just had it and those numbers aren't on there," said Renander. "There's a 3.85% increase like the rest of the county to the salaries and there wasn't really any other significant changes."
Based on the current fiscal year salaries, Renander's pay would jump slightly over $2,800 to roughly $76,000, while Deputy Assessor McCall's pay would tick up nearly $2,200 to over $61,000. Additionally, he says an increase in employee insurance benefit costs has also contributed to the slight uptick.
Renander adds they are also hoping to add a staff member to the office, which currently includes just himself and McCall.
"They've always had three in here and it's a lot to for two people to keep up with -- which we've been able to do," said Renander. "The other person that works in the office is, at some point in the next few years going to be looking at retiring, so I need to get somebody in here to be training and starting that process of being ready to replace her when that happens."
Renander attributes the remainder of the operational costs remaining relatively the same due to handling as much as possible in-house.
"I've done my best to keep things down and do a lot of the work myself," he said, "To try to avoid hiring another company to do some of the things that I can try to do and keep those costs as low as I can, and do as much of the work as I can to keep myself busy."
Renander says they expect to raise $377,407 in revenues through taxation, which would be generated at a $0.45 per $1,000 valuation rate. The conference board held a previous budget session on Renander's proposal on January 30th before Tuesday's public hearing and board approval.