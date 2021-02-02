(Clarinda) -- For the second year in a row, Page County Assessor Jason Renander budgeted himself an 8% pay raise as part of his fiscal year 2022 budget. And his board again vetoed the idea eventually reducing the amount to 4%.
Renander explained the reason for his proposed 8.6 %increase during the Feb. 1 meeting.
“Please don’t take this as, ‘Look at me I’m so good.’ I’m just trying to show the perspective that I’m coming from,” he said.
Renander said he participated in a survey among Iowa assessors researching how many counties will need an assessor in two years because of retirements. Renander estimated five counties are in need of one.
In O’Brien County, he said the assessor position was vacant and a person appointed lasted a short time. Another person was appointed and was given an $8,000 to $10,000 raise after six months. Renander speculated the increase was to keep the person long term. Another was appointed in Fayette County, but had experience in the industry.
“There are going to be more and more vacancies,” he said about Iowa county assessors. He added there is not a strong interest from people becoming eligible for the position.
Renander provided the assessor’s pay and years of experience from 15 southwest and south-central Iowa counties as of June 2021. Having started in May 2019, and now with nearly two years of experience, Renander is paid $65,959, which ranks 5th on that list.
Cass was first in pay at $71,805 with 22 years of experience. The other three counties in the top five have experience of 3, 14 and 16 years. Adams and Ringgold counties were at the bottom of the list, each in the $54,000 range, and 10 and four years experience, respectively.
The average pay of those 15 counties is $62,067 and average 10 years experience.
“I’m just pointing out what the market is. This narrows it down to just southwest Iowa,” Renander said. “You can look at numbers and come up with different opinions. What is the market for an assessor?”
Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris noted the differences between elected officials in the county and the assessor.
“You’ve got a six-year appointment, no cost or stress for campaigns and it’s every four years,” he said about elected positions. “You’ve done a great job; you took over something brand new. I, still in my world, in my mind put value to experience. We have 10 years of average experience and two years here. We’re currently paying you $66,000; the request is for another $5,600. To me, that doesn’t compute.”
Morris said he was still in favor of a raise.
Renander noted how it’s common for a county assessor to start at the amount of pay budgeted regardless of experience. Iowa county assessors are appointed by conference board for six-year terms. The term Renander inherited ends Dec. 31. Assessors do not have representation on the compensation board. The Page County Compensation board recommended a 4 % raise in December for all elected officials.
“What are we going to get for the extra money,” asked Blanchard representative Jeff Brownfield.
“An assessor at market value,” Renander answered.
The conference board members vetoed a proposed 8 % pay increase for Renander last year.
Renander said then the amount included the 4 % suggested by the county’s compensation board for all elected officials. The remaining increase was to get the position’s pay more in line with other Iowa county assessors. Renander started at the same rate of pay Peggy Smith would have received if she would have not retired with decades of experience the end of 2018.
Brownfield made a motion Feb. 1 of a 5 % raise and received a second. The motion was defeated as Brownfield and the Villisca school district representative Tom Williams were the only ones in favor.
“It’s hard to swallow this,” said Page County Supervisor Jacob Holmes about the 5 %. “Having a public job is totally different than the private sector.”
Shenandoah school representative Jeff Hiser made the motion for a 4 % raise. Page Supervisor Alan Armstrong made the second.
“I believe it’s safer to do the 4 % percent,” said Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull. It passed unanimously.
With the pay increase, the board approved the budget. A public hearing will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the courthouse in Clarinda before final approval.
In other conference board news.
Details in the budget included using outside, legal counsel when needed for litigation. Renander said Walmart has appealed its assessment for its building in Shenandoah. A March court date is expected. Renander said there are legal services that specialize in such cases.
The county’s reappraisal project is going “extremely well” Renander said. Property owners were notified last summer and their cooperation has been respected considering the pandemic.
One of the two people on Renander’s staff resigned last year and the position remains vacant. Renander said he did not have the time to hire and train a new employee.
“When you look at that part of the budget, I still allocated some money to hire somebody. I reduced it because I won’t be hiring right now. Part of the year is already gone. The position will look a little different than it has in the past.”
Renander said he and the other staff member are capable but said work increases this calendar year because what is scheduled.
“This year could be a ton of work” he said. “If we can get through all of that, I’ll be more comfortable to say Darla (McCall) and I can handle it.”
Renander said appraisal firms also make themselves available to do work in counties for certain fees.
“I deal mostly with residential stuff,” he said. “I don’t know how much I would need to hire them on a year-to-year basis. I don’t know if that is the best interest of the county yet until I get through a year exactly how much I can handle. I did all the field work myself this fall which is putting me behind where I want to be right now. I still have time to catch up. I’m not sure what is going to be the best way yet until I get through a whole year. I feel like I will give you a better idea.”
Renander will send property assessment notices in April and expects values to go up significant in all property classes. Sale prices have been high and low interest rates have been a strong factor.
“It’s very common for them to sell 10, 15, 20, 30, 40 thousand more than we have on them,” Renander said. “It has nothing to do with reappraisal. That’s not until next year. This is just because of market value.”
Renander says state legislation requires conference boards to consider appointments for assessors within 150 days of when the term expires.
The conference board is made up of representatives from taxing entities within the county, specifically cities and school districts. Although there was a quorum, not all were in attendance.