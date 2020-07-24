(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have identified two additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the two individuals are both adults aged 18 to 40 years old. Both patients are isolating at home. The additional cases pushes Page County's total to 42 confirmed cases, of which 23 have recovered.
Erdman reminds residents that her office is conducting contact tracing on the cases and that you may receive a call if you have had exposure. If you are exposed, you will need to quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with the positive case and monitor your symptoms.