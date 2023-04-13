(Clarinda) -- Page County conservation officials have established new regulations governing drones in county parks.
During its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Page County Conservation Board unanimously adopted a drone-use policy, which limits where they can be flown within county parks. County Conservation Director John Schwab tells KMA News the policy has been in the works for the past few months. He says they drafted the policy from similar regulations around the state and primarily addressed Nodaway Valley Park and Pierce Creek.
"In a nutshell it pretty much says that drones, UAVs, radio-controlled planes, or anything that falls under that category, they will be completely prohibited at Nodaway Valley Park and then all of Pierce Creek," said Schwab. "But all of our other parks, people are free to use them in."
However, he adds there are 100-foot setbacks from any county campgrounds. Schwab says the policy discussions arose from drones and other UAVs gaining popularity and ensuring park users and drone operators had rules to abide by.
Additionally, Schwab says they chose to restrict the use of such items in Nodaway Valley Park and Pierce Creek due to the main activities provided in those areas.
"The main activity out there is hiking and we didn't want the drones to interfere with anyone that's hiking and also both of those parks are very wooded -- we've got a lot of timber and a lot of our trails cut back through the woods," he said. "So, when we looked at everything, we wanted to balance out between all of our parks to where if somebody doesn't want to be around drones where could they go and then vice versa, if someone really wanted to fly one, what would be a good place."
He adds the two parks are also where the county offers equestrian trails and wanted to avoid horses getting spooked by drones flying too close. On the contrary, Schwab says Rapp Park and Pioneer Park were identified as areas that would provide better environments for flying drones due to more wide open space.
Schwab says the board wanted to be proactive before any issues arose.
"We looked at other conservation boards across the state and a lot of them did have drone policies in place and we identified that this was something we didn't have," said Schwab. "We do know that there are drones and UAVs that are used in our parks, and we just wanted to be proactive and get a policy in place before we had an incident."
In other business, Schwab says the board also began reviewing its gun range bylaws for the first time since the conservation department opened the range to the public in 2016. He says copies of the bylaws were given to the board and the gun range committee, and they plan to discuss any changes at their monthly meeting in May.