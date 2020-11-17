(Clarinda) -- To better financially plan for larger projects, the Page County Board of Supervisors agreed with a proposal by Page County Conservation Director John Schwab to create a savings account.
Supervisors did not take any formal action on the proposal.
“COVID has affected a lot of federal grants,” Schwab said about conservations’ common avenue for funding projects. “We could save $9,000 to $10,000 (a year) to save up.”
The strategy is to save about 25 % of conservation’s average revenue from park related fees, plus donations which conservation receives throughout the year and various amounts.
“If we hit our numbers, we could save about $10,000 a year,” Schwab said.
Schwab said the saving plan is common with other Iowa county conservation departments.
In other supervisor news…
County Emergency Management and Communications Director Kris Grebert was approved to spend $1,136 for two sets of headsets used by 911 dispatchers.
One headset broke and there is no spare. The 911 dispatch station with the broken headset is still able to communicate with the public and emergency services with existing equipment, but not as comfortable or efficient. The county will use CARES Act funds for the purchase. Items are not expected to arrive in a couple of weeks.
A tax abatement on the agenda was tabled for additional information.