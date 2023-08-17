(Shenandoah) -- More repairs are needed at a Page County park near Shenandoah.
Page County Conservation Director John Schwab updated the Page County Conservation Board on the latest snag to hit ongoing remodeling and dredging efforts at Pioneer Park. Schwab tells KMA News as they were making preparations for dredging and waiting for water levels to rise, they noticed an issue with the inflow pipe to the pond at the park.
"The inflow pipe on the western side of the pond for some reason, we noticed, wasn't having water coming into it anymore," said Schwab. "So, we checked the pipe and we found a very large hole in the top and the pipe has been filled in and that's blocking the water from coming into Pioneer. That's a causing a major issue because we need the water to come up just a little bit before we start dredging."
Schwab noted they won't know the dollar figures for the repairs until they discover where the problem is located in the pipe. He says they are hopeful that the portion of the pipe that is damaged is located on county property, as the line runs from a landowner's pond into the county-owned park.
"We've got about 20 feet of the pipe that's on our side, but then about the last 15 (feet) is on his side, so we're going to have to do some excavating on our side," Schwab explained. "If the break is on our side it'll be a fairly easy fix, but it's going to get more costly if it's on his side because that's a lot more excavating and then it's too the point that we might have to replace that entire pipe--which will be a lot more costly than if we can just excavate, find the hole, patch it, clean out the pipe, and we'd be good to go."
He adds they hope to be able to do the work in-house rather than hiring a contractor. Schwab says the layout of the land around the pipe will also likely require the digging to be done by hand.
"The terrain where the pipe is is a little sketchy to even get any sort of heavy equipment in there," he said. "So, it's going to be more time consuming, but the easiest way is going to be for us to go in with shovels and dig out this pipe. So, hopefully we'll be able to do it in house and we'll know a lot more once we get the pipe uncovered."
He adds that crews have already removed vegetation from the area to begin digging for the pipe soon. While they'll know a timeframe for the repairs better once locate the hole, Schwab hopes that any repairs can be completed by the end of the year. Once the repairs are complete and the water levels start rising, Schwab says they can commence dredging the lake.
"We've been holding off on the dredging right now hoping the water level would go up a little bit more and it would wash all that extensive surface algae we have right now," said Schwab. "Our dredge is a floating dredge and it pulls from the water right at the surface to help agitate the dirty water in the sediment and get it out. With all that surface algae we can't run our dredge because our dredge would be pulling up all that algae, get clogged, and cause more issues."
Regarding fish stocking through the Iowa DNR, Schwab says the waters should be deep enough to get their catfish stocking in the fall, but spring stocking of bluegill and crappie could be impacted if they don't get significant parts of the pond dredged ahead of time.