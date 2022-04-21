(Clarinda) -- Plans continue to be developed for a new disc golf course in Page County, hoping to draw the eyes of the national pro tour.
During its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Page County Conservation Board heard an update from members of the "Flip, Flop, and Fly" disc golf team, including Eric Rhodes, Richard Morgan-Fine, and Matt Darrah, on a proposed disc golf course in Nodaway Valley Park north of Clarinda. Contrary to the typical practice, Rhodes says the hope is to complete the first hole, allowing for promotional efforts to gain sponsorships for the remaining tee pads and basket purchases.
"Usually they get the Parks and Rec, or conservation, or the local disc golf course, to foot the bill for the disc golf pads, the tee pads, the baskets, grooming, etcetera," said Rhodes. "And they do that by slamming out a disc golf course really rough, and then collecting money with tournaments."
Rhodes says the sponsorships would include covering the cost of the tee pad or basket, and having the sponsors name on the respective item.
Additionally, Rhodes says the condition of the portions of the park where they hope to put the 18-hole course would not allow for a speedy build.
"They plan out the whole thing, and they figure out where everything is going, they use GPS and all that fun stuff, but where we're wanting to put this in it is really heavily wooded," said Rhodes. "So, for you to even use a view-finder to see how far you want the shot to be is impossible."
Rhodes adds a hole-by-hole approach will hopefully ease the process of avoiding any walking or riding trails already in the park, and provide a higher quality course fit for the national pro tour.
In terms of funding from the conservation department, Rhodes says he hopes they can primarily assist in the landscaping of the course, including a row of trees around each basket.
"You take that and go back around the back side of the tee pad and then straight up behind those, and that's really visually pleasing," said Rhodes. "We can also go around the tee pad with flowers, with something that comes back every year like Mums or Asian Lilies whatever, and we can keep up with those. When we go from hole to hole, we can keep stuff with us to do that."
Rhodes says he hopes the board could also "sponsor" the first roughly $400 basket, including having a Page County Conservation logo around the top or bottom of the basket.
Rhodes adds the cost of the 6-by-15 foot concrete pads would be just under $200 per pad, with two on each hole.
Page County Conservation Director Jon Schwab says once the disc golf group provides a diagram of the first hole, more efforts can be made to find the potential funding to assist with the project.