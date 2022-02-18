(Shenandoah) -- It's going to take some convincing for Page County Conservation Board members and officials to back the selling one of the county's more prominent parks.
That's according to Page County Conservation Director John Schwab, who tells KMA News he has been in talks with Shenandoah Chamber officials who have expressed interest in the city purchasing Rapp Park north of Shenandoah. Schwab says initial conversations have included the city performing repairs and upgrades that would be more difficult for the county to accomplish.
"You know there big thing was to look at really doing the high-dollar renovations and upgrades that we wouldn't be able to do without a lot of grant funding," Schwab stated. "Such as like paving the roads, putting cabins in, and getting sewer out there."
Since 2012, Schwab says the county has invested just over $500,000 into the park, with the most recent addition including stocking the park's lake with walleye.
After presenting the interest to the Conservation Board, Schwab says numerous concerns were raised. Most notably was adhering to the main objective of conservation.
"You know we kind of looked at 'what's conservation here to do,' and it's to preserve our natural land and preserve our resources," Schwab said. "And the board really kind of focused on that there's not another place like Rapp Park in Page County, so would we be doing a disservice by even considering getting rid of it."
Ultimately, the decision to sell will come down to the county's Board of Supervisors. However, Schwab says initial conversations with county officials revealed the county might not even be able to sell the park directly.
"Would it have to go to public auction, could we even legally private sell it, and we didn't do too much more digging into that because that's above the conservation department, that has to do with the county and attorneys," Schwab said. "So, there was always that worry that it did come up for sale, there's not even a guarantee that if Shen was interested in buying it that they would get it. Another outside person could come in, over bid it, and then it gets into the 'well, they might turn it into a private park or some kind of resort.'"
While Schwab says the board's initial answer is "not interested" in selling, he adds collaboration between the county and city could be another route.
"We're still looking at numbers, we're still doing some digging," Schwab said. "You know one of our board members has said, 'maybe we can get to the point where it's kind of a joint venture between Shen and the county.' So, it's not 100% 'no' yet, but our board is leaning towards 'no, we do not want to get rid of it.'"
Schwab says chamber officials are working with a contractor to get estimated costs on the proposed renovations and intends to present them to the board in the near future. Schwab, however, denied speculating on an exact timeline.