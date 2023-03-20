(Clarinda) -- Page County conservation officials are proposing a drone-use policy in and around county parks.
That comes after a discussion at the Page County Conservation Board's latest regular meeting, where Conservation Director John Schwab formally introduced a policy limiting where drones could be flown within county parks. Schwab tells KMA News the board has been looking into a policy for the past couple of months and tailored their version off of others in place around the state. He says discussions arose due to the county's current lack of drone regulations near its parks.
"Someone could fly a drone through a campground or other areas where people might be enjoying the parks," said Schwab. "So we just want to put the proposed policy in place so everyone can still enjoy the parks and do their different activities and it's not going to cause a problem with anybody."
Primarily, Schwab says the policy prohibits using such items within Nodaway Valley Park and the Pierce Creek recreation area. He adds that this is mainly due to equestrian trails and offerings in those areas.
"We didn't want to have a situation where we've got a drone near a horse and there's a lot of liability there -- the last thing we'd want is to see somebody get injured," he explained. "So, those are the reasons we've excluded those two parks."
Per the proposed policy, the operation of a drone or unmanned aeriel vehicle also needs to be a minimum of 100 feet from prohibited areas, including campgrounds, parking areas, shelters, and boat launches within any park. Schwab adds that most drone usage around the county's parks appears near Rapp Park due to the large open area.
For the most part, he says the public input on the policy thus far has been positive.
"There's a couple groups around Page County and the surrounding areas that fly drones and planes and they were 100% for it," said Schwab. "They kind of looked at it as 'this will just put some rules in place that will stop anyone who might of been messing around with drones or not operating them in a responsible manner."
Schwab says the board plans to vote on the drone policy at its regular monthly meeting in April. A copy of the drone policy is available on the county's website or the conservation department's Facebook page. For more information, you can contact Schwab at 712-370-1157 or Page County Conservation at 712-542-3864.