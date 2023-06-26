(Clarinda) -- Page County conservation officials are seeking ways to pay for needed repairs at Pierce Creek.
The Page County Conservation Board held a special meeting last week to discuss the status of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds and other conservation funds available to cover extensive concrete repair and tree removal on and around the dam at Pierce Creek. At the county board of supervisors meeting on June 15, County Conservation Director John Schwab had requested to use the remaining amount of $200,000 in ARPA funds informally set aside for conservation to conduct the repairs. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes currently wants to allocate unused ARPA funds to the county roads and the board chose to not fund the repairs. While understanding the need on the roads, Schwab tells KMA News he was disappointed in not being able to use funds they had initially thought would be available after spending roughly $120,000 at Pioneer Park and Rapp Park.
"We were counting on that $80,000 to go specifically towards Pierce Creek -- I was highly disappointed obviously," said Schwab. "Because, we had the plan in place counting on these funds and then after a year goes by we have to kind of revamp the whole idea on how we're going to take care of it."
In July of 2022, Schwab says the county received a report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources noting deficiencies with the dam and spillway. However, he adds that the work is rather extensive to do in-house on and around the spillway.
"Which is basically the creek that runs south of Pierce Creek dam, from the dam and out to the road -- it's about 15 feet on each side we have to get cleared out for the whole length of the creek -- which is about 60 feet," Schwab explained. "So, it's a significant amount of vegetation that we have to remove and then they also pointed out some of the concrete issues with the spillway itself from erosion, and then erosion on the north side of the dam on the water line has to be addressed as well."
Additionally, due to the project more or less falling under "routine maintenance," grant funding is limited. Thus, the county is looking into utilizing REAP funds, which are allocated to the county from the state. While they have nearly $33,000 in their REAP account, Schwab says the project costs would utilize the entire amount.
"If we had to use our REAP account, if we're allowed to, it would deplete our REAP account which we tend to not want to do," he said. "We use that for major improvements which is what the REAP is for in conservation -- major improvements we can't get out of our normal budget. So, it would be a setback if we had to do it but it could still possibly fix the dam."
If REAP is off the table, Schwab adds they also have some funds built up in their reserve fund, which primarily consists of donations. Thus, Schwab says they plan to do as much as possible within their own or other county departments before hiring a contractor.
"We're going to continue to do what we can just in the department -- trimming a lot of vegetation and getting some of the trees removed from the spillway," said Schwab. "Once we get to the point where we can't do it anymore in department, we'll probably have another meeting and brainstorm some more ideas to get it fixed. It is going to be a fairly expensive project in total."
He adds they are also on a time crunch as they are already a year into the project, with the Iowa DNR asking for significant progress within one-to-two years of the report. Schwab says workers removed some vegetation during the winter and did a controlled burn earlier this year. However, some of the larger trees, he said, will likely require outside assistance.