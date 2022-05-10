(Clarinda) -- A potentially significant drainage project for a Page County park north of Shenandoah is in the works.
That's according to Page County Conservation Director John Schwab, who provided an update on a potential drainage project at Rapp Park during the Page County Conservation Board's monthly meeting Tuesday. Following the meeting, Schwab told KMA News that after seeing more extensive showers over the past two weeks, nearly all of the park's campground suffered from major drainage issues.
"It makes the campground, I wouldn't say not usable--the pads will still be above water--but any area where anyone would put out any camping furniture, you'll have standing water," said Schwab. "Which is horrible because then they can't camp, and then also you're going to start breeding mosquitos and everything else."
Schwab says the problem likely stems from the lack of drainage or tiling work done when the campgrounds, including 18 total sites, were first installed.
However, he adds that the severity of the work needed is still uncertain.
"We're kind of figuring out a game plan, the last thing we would want to do is having to go in and tear up everything and basically rebuild the park," said Schwab. "We hope it doesn't come to that because it would be a really high cost."
Schwab says Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development is also currently searching for grants for the project.
However, he says there is a slight complication with where the drainage spots would be located.
"All the drainage spots are pretty much enclosed on all sides by utilities, so even like putting in a catch basin and running a drain tube, that drain tube is going to interrupt those utilities," said Schwab. "It's not a big deal, but it's going to cause some issues when we start digging for it, because we don't want to disturb those utilities."
Schwab says this isn't the first time the campgrounds have dealt with standing water for some sites. But, to this extent...
"This is the first time where I've seen it where it covered all of the camp sites, but we've got a significant amount of rain the last two weeks," said Schwab. "But, on the eastern edge of the park, about the last three sites, if we get any little bit of rain it pulls up there right away."
Schwab says his department will make more considerable strides on grant writing and construction plans once he hears more information on the potential costs.