(Clarinda) — Page County officials are exploring an option to upgrade parts of the county’s dispatch operations and save money at the same time.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors heard a proposal from County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert on entering into an agreement with Zetron and the State of Iowa for certain shared 911 programs. Grebert says the potential agreement would add numerous programs to the county’s dispatching center, including pre-answer mapping. He says the program shows the location of a 911 before it is answered by a dispatcher.
"On one accident, we'll get anywhere from 4-10 911 calls from people that have seen it," said Grebert. "So, if we have 911 ringing off the hook, the pre-answer mapping shows all those calls coming from that area and we pretty much know it's going to be an accident call. Now, while those are ringing and another call comes in from Shenandoah, that's going to allow my second dispatcher to take that call, because they know it's not going to be an accident call."
Another added feature includes a text messaging system for first responders in the county as a backup to the page that goes out over the radios.
"This new CAD system will automatically send a text message to all the first responders in that area," said Grebert. "If it's a Shenandoah Fire and Rescue, all Shenandoah Fire and Rescue will get a text message. If it's Clarinda Fire and Rescue, they will get it. If it's Essex, they will get it and so on. We have multiple backup systems now in the county, one on the east side and one on the west side, and they don't talk to each other. This will be countywide and every department will get that text message automatically."
Perhaps the largest component of the shared system is the addition of an emergency medical dispatch program for Page County. Grebert says EMD allows dispatchers to give instructions during medical emergencies prior to first responders arriving on scene.
"If somebody is having a heart attack, we can help start with CPR," said Grebert. "Montgomery County just delivered a baby over this EMD services that they have up there just recently. The dispatcher can start helping give care to the caller prior to anybody arriving."
The new system comes with an annual cost savings to the county of around $25,000 from the E-911 budget after an initial cost to upgrade hardware and software systems to be compatible. The supervisors took no action on the request, pending more information from Zetron regarding the start-up costs and how those can be paid for. Grebert says he is hoping to use some of the money that he saves from the potential agreement to upgrade the radio dispatch consoles, which are beginning to age.
"We're currently using the AVTEC's that we purchased back in 2015," said Grebert. "We didn't upgrade those when we did the radio system because they were still new enough. We would like to -- in the next three-to-five years -- upgrade those. Those are going to be a hefty price. We're looking at -- if we did it right now -- $300,000 for the three consoles, or $100,000 apiece. But in the next two or three years, I'm sure that's going to go up too."
In other business, the supervisors approved a grant application to the Iowa Secretary of State HAVA Cybersecurity Grant and approved acting as a fiscal sponsor for the Conservation Board’s grant application to the Community Foundations fo Southwest Iowa.