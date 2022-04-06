(Clarinda) -- Discussions of how to approach safety consultation and inspections in Page County continue.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed renewing a safety consultant contract with Mark Shaffer with SPR Direct in Davenport, whose current contract expires June 30th. Currently, Shaffer is paid between $800 and $1,000 per month by the county, depending on travel, to oversee safety issues for the county and to offer training recommendations. However, following a safety meeting with department heads last week, Supervisor Jacob Holmes questions the need to be compensating Schaffer monthly.
"I thought he was going to be putting together things, and being the one that keeps everybody's 'here's what you this month,' but I don't think that's what the plan is, or at least that's not what I got out of it," said Holmes. "I gathered he's there to call for questions maybe, but I didn't really see a need of having it at all. I even asked him 'what are you going to do' and I didn't get much of an answer."
The board had previously agreed to begin dispersing more safety work out to department heads, but, Supervisor Chuck Morris says he feels it's too early to pull the plug without hearing back from Dean Schade with the Iowa Municipal Workers Compensation Association on needed training for department heads.
"I'm very happy our department heads are willing to give it a try, but I think it's too early to pull the plug on all resources," said Morris. "I think number one, Dean Shady has not gotten back, because there's some training that needs to take place for getting our department heads up and running as an admin in their departments, and he has not given me those dates."
Holmes also suggested if a contract should continue with Shaffer, compensation could be on an "as need" basis.
"What would he charge if we just need him, we could just pay him on demand," said Holmes. "You know we need your help every once in awhile or something, we pay you by use instead of $800 to $1,000 a month."
While agreeing with some of Holmes' ideas, Morris says he wants to ensure all boxes are checked before cutting off the consolation services Shaffer provides.
"I want to save as much money as we can, but we got to look at the big picture here of the $352,000 we left on the table, because we haven't payed attention to safety," said Morris. "Now Mark might do it on a per diem basis or not on a monthly contract."
The board took no formal action on a contract renewal, and Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong suggested re-visiting the topic in May after more training had been completed.