(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue to discuss where to set the starting salary for county deputies.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the county's board of supervisors and Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer discussed a "fair" wage for deputies first entering the workforce, after the board made a proposal during budget discussions for fiscal year 2023 to not base deputy pay on a percentage of the sheriff's salary. Currently, the lowest-paid deputy makes just under $55,000 a year--67.5% of Palmer's $82,520 salary. However, Supervisor Chuck Morris says he still has concerns with tying the starting pay to a percentage due to the unpredictability of the "Back the Blue" Act.
"You got about half of what the law says, and there were no known adjustments in this legislative session," said Morris. "So when we get to budget time next year, it's probably unrealistic to think we're going to get a request less than 15% or 20%. So, if these are tied to your salary, we can't sustain that, I don't think, in the long term."
The bill, passed in June 2021, mandates counties to pay sheriffs at a comparable rate to city police chiefs of a similar population, prompting a 9% raise for Palmer in the upcoming fiscal year. Supervisor Jacob Holmes asked Palmer if he thought a $54,000 starting salary would be enough. His answer...
"Given the population that we have, no," said Palmer. "You can't really compare us with apples for apples, but if you look at Mills County they have Glenwood PD, if you look at Montgomery County they have Red Oak PD, where we have Clarinda and Shenandoah PDs. What I will say, is a lot of the PDs are running short on help, and we end up doing a lot of their work."
Palmer says finding an agreeable wage has become a priority after Sergeant Scott Roop announced he would be retiring, creating a vacancy. Additionally, Palmer says he wants to remain competitive with surrounding counties proposing the starting salary be $59,164--the second-lowest salary currently on the payroll.
"That's going to be putting us ahead of Mills County by close to $2,000," Palmer said. "I'm not trying to knock any wages back, and if you want to do that that's fine, but in six months Mills County bumps up also, I think that's their probationary period, we can go up to nine months per (Iowa) code, and then there's some ILEA certification we can put in there."
After the board expressed concerns over having a new deputy making more than the current lowest-paid deputy, Palmer made a proposal that he felt could compromise not overshooting any current employees and remaining competitive.
"$27 an hour, and if he or she is not certified, $26.50 an hour, until they're certified," Palmer said. "And then give them that option to go to the $27 for their first year. That puts us, I think, competitive with anybody else in our area."
With a 2,080-hour working year, the salaries would equal $56,160 for certified deputies and $54,080 for non-certified. Additionally, it would be comparable to Mills and Montgomery Counties, which offer $27,78 and $27.95 an hour, respectively.
More discussion is expected at next week's regular meeting.