(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are looking at breaking up the next phase of a potential jail project.
Meeting regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Supervisors tabled action on the next phase of a proposed jail project, which would include the schematic design and site selection. During last week's meeting, representatives from the Samuels Group said costs for the next phase would total around $25,000 and take four months. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he prefers to wait on any design work until the county is closer to bonding for a jail.
"As I said last time, I fear if we spend it today and they get this study done, in a year or two from now when it might actually happen, somehow we'll have to do it again or do part of it again," said Holmes. "I do not want to spend extra -- it's $25,000 not $2,500 -- so I just don't think today. I'm not saying that the jail doesn't have issues that need attention or that we need eventually a new jail. I just don't know about spending it today if we're four months from accomplishing this at any time, this study."
Greg Wilde is a business development manager with the Samuels Group. He says the overall cost of a jail project could be impacted by waiting due to inflated building material costs and rising interest rates.
"The cost of borrowing money continues to increase, so the longer that you look at delaying a decision, you're more than likely to also look at additional interest dollar payments going for a higher interest rate on whatever bond you might choose to pass," said Wilde.
The Samuels Group has proposed several options for the county based on the findings from an initial study, which has been ongoing. Those options range from a $9.4 million standalone jail to a shared space with a jail, sheriff's department and the Clarinda Police Department at an estimated cost of up to $17.2 million. Wilde says the county must also factor in its current facility if it waits.
"The reality is that the jail is not going to improve as time marches along by itself," said Wilde. "That's the flip side. There is a cost to doing nothing. That cost is potentially higher interest rates, potentially inflated building material costs as you move down the path."
Following discussion, the board agreed to ask Samuels Group to divide the next phase of the project. The board would Samuels Group to help study the cost to the county if the current jail facility were to be closed by the state. Morris says he wants to continue progress on a jail project to show state officials that they are working on the issue.
"He didn't come right out and say it, but if you look at those notes pretty closely, I think that we are coming to a time that our days are numbered in the option that we have of building a jail," said Morris. "I could be wrong, but I get the hint in talking with the inspector that if we're moving forward, there's more tolerance. I worry a little bit about stopping right this minute and what that does."
Wilde told the board he would return in one or two weeks with a proposal and the cost for Samuels Group to do the closure cost study. More action is expected then.