(Clarinda) — Work continues in Page County on Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman updated the board on vaccination progress in the county. She says as of Tuesday morning, there have been 2,242 total doses administered and 684 completed series given. She says her office is keeping a list of those 65 years and older who want the vaccine and using that to schedule appointments.
"We go by the date that an individual signs up," said Erdman. "We have an ongoing list and we just go by the earliest date that has signed up in regards to that 65-plus population. We don't break it down by age, we don't break it down by health risks, it's just by that date of sign up."
Vaccine supply remains the biggest hurdle for vaccination numbers. Erdman says her office is using doses as fast as they can get them.
"We are promised 300 a week and we have to utilize 80% of those in order to get another allocation the next week," said Erdman. "We are planning clinics every week, so we're going to go through all 300 every week."
The current phase 1B includes all people over the age of 65, school personnel and other certain essential workers. Erdman says half of the weekly allotment to Page County must be split between the 65 and up population and the essential worker group.
"We are getting very close to being done with that phase 1B essential workers," said Erdman. "At that point, once we get all of those folks done, we're going to switch gears and strictly do that 65-plus population."
In the meantime, Erdman says her office is still adding names to its waitlist for the 65 and up age group. Signup can be done at pagecounty.iowa.gov or by calling the county’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline.
"It's 712-850-1210 and that is dedicated to COVID vaccine signup," said Erdman. "You can call that and leave your information. We want name, date of birth, address and callback number. Leave that on there and we will put that on our ongoing list."
Erdman says those who call will not receive a call back when they are added to the list and will only receive a call when it is time to schedule a vaccine appointment.