(Clarinda) — Page County’s supervisors are targeting an early-to-mid July reopening date for the county’s courthouse.
Currently, certain offices in the courthouse are open to the public on an appointment-only basis, with other business being conducted through email, fax or phone. During the Board of Supervisors regular meeting Tuesday morning, Supervisor Alan Armstrong says he is comfortable keeping the courthouse closed to the general public for the time being.
"I'm still good going week-by-week," said Armstrong. "I think it's definitely getting closer, but there's still a lot of caution out there. The angst is getting much more I notice with people. They are getting ready, but I'm just not sure if -- as long as we're providing all of the services necessary -- I'm not sure if we wouldn't be wise to wait another week or two."
A door monitor is currently screening individuals entering the courthouse with a questionnaire and temperature check. Patrons are required to wear masks and offices have plastic shields between themselves and the public when conducting business. County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says county employees should also be wearing masks when in common areas of the building.
"I feel like if we are going to require customers to wear them while in the common areas, we as the employees should also wear them while we're in common areas," said Erdman.
In addition to discussing a reopening date, the supervisors discussed guidelines for when the courthouse does reopen, including using one door for those entering and one for exiting. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris asked Erdman and County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen to begin developing guidance for the public reopening.
"I think we can all agree that our doors aren't going to be closed forever," said Morris. "At which point that we do open them, what's the safest way of doing that and let's be consistent and create as little negative feedback from our customers. I think I would agree that if I'm a taxpayer and I'm required to wear that mask coming in and I see county employees without them, I would question what we're doing."
Morris suggested using the court system in Iowa as a benchmark for reopening the building to avoid confusion among the public.
"I really believe that the court system will make a decision between (July) 6th or the 13th," said Morris. "I would advocate that our date is that same date. I just think it's too confusing otherwise."
In other business, the supervisors discussed implementing a policy that would require groups to obtain permission before using the courthouse lawn for events. More action is expected at next week’s meeting.