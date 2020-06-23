(Clarinda) -- Page County officials say they're ready to pull the trigger on reopening the county courthouse.
Meeting via ZOOM Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors set July 6th as the reopening date for the courthouse. Full safety protocols will be developed at the supervisors' next regular meeting next Tuesday. The supervisors took action after hearing information from Robin Shirley, clerk of court for both Page and Fremont counties. Shirley says business is set to resume in the county courtroom July 6th--if the courthouse reopens.
"Fremont County is already opened," said Shirley. "So, we are resuming court over there on July the 6th. If the Page County Courthouse is reopened on July 6th, we will resume court then. If not, those cases will be pushed to July 13th, and we for sure will be open on July 13th."
Shirley says spaces have already been marked off in the courtroom to ensure social distancing. And, other safety precautions are planned for handling members of the public appearing in court.
"We're going to have phone numbers of people," she said. "Such as, on a motion day, we will have the main person kind of up to bat, so to speak. Then, we're going to have the next person on the schedule kind of on deck. Then our next person, we're going to bring in, and just kind of just rotate people in and out. We're going to have two of us that will court attending, to just monitor and limit where the public goes. Masks will be required in all court areas--which you guys already have that in place here, which is great."
Some of the protocol already in place at the courthouse will remain. Only the south door will be open to the public. County Public Safety Officer Tom Nordhues will serve as door monitor, with Supervisors Chuck Morris and Alan Armstrong rotating as backups. Visitors will still have their temperatures taken, and must answer a questionnaire. Other specifics will be worked out next week. Morris thanked the county's department heads and employees for their work during the courthouse's closure.
"I appreciate everything our courthouse employees have been doing to serve the public," said Morris. "I think it's been phenomenal, and--knock on wood--none of our courthouse employees have been infected, and to our knowledge, nobody has come through the courthouse and been infected. So, thank you all."
Like other public facilities, the courthouse has been closed since mid-March because of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Page County's Treasurer's Office has been open the past few weeks by appointment only.