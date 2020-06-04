(Clarinda) -- Page County's courthouse will continue to operate with limited public access for the time being.
Meeting in regular session Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted to continue limiting access to the courthouse only to those with appointments. The decision was made after a lengthy discussion about how current operations are working inside the building. County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says she would encourage departments to let employees work from home when possible.
"If you have staff who can continue to work remotely, I would highly recommend that," said Erdman. "If it's working or if you guys aren't having any issues within your office, I say definitely continue doing that -- working remotely if you're able to. I know we will. It's just going to limit that exposure even more."
Currently, most offices in the courthouse are allowing the public to come in with an appointment for business that requires in-person interaction. Customers undergo a health screening questionnaire and have their temperature taken by a door monitor. Additionally, county business is still continuing through use of a dropbox and through email and phone. Erdman says there is a lot to consider before the county completely reopens the courthouse to the public.
"I think we need to do it more like that phased-in approach, which is what we've been doing," said Erdman. "We still have the restrooms we have to think about. If we do open to the public full bore, do we have to have the restrooms open to them? These are things that we need to take into consideration. I personally don't feel like we can keep the bathrooms clean enough to mitigate that spread with the contact in there."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he is still hesitant to completely open the building.
"In the really big picture, if we open on June 4th as opposed to -- even worse-case scenario -- July 4th, in the big picture it's really probably not that big of a deal," said Morris. "It feels like a big deal when you encounter people who are really tired of COVID and think it's all ridiculous, I know it becomes a bigger deal when you get approached with that point of view."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong says he would rather err on the side of caution.
"If it does re-surge and we start to lax things to the point where we are trying to act like nothing ever happened, then all of a sudden we're going to have a case where 1 or 2 or 3 people are sick in the courthouse, then we won't have a lot of services available," said Armstrong. "I still feel that I'd rather be conservative and require some social distancing and using some good cleaning and good sanitation and having them going in one direction and less people in than having the courthouse shut down."
In other business, the supervisors approved a bid for a weir repair project from A.M. Cohron & Sons of Atlantic for $1,372,083.16. Under the contract, the county is responsible for 15% of the cost of the project.