(Clarinda) -- A Farragut man faces jail time for causing commotion in the Page County Courthouse's courtroom Monday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 58-year-old David Wayne Taylor was taken into custody on a contempt of court order issued by the county magistrate. Taylor was charged in connection with an incident that began at around 9:20 a.m., when the sheriff's office responded to an emergency call inside the courtroom. Palmer says Taylor became unruly while appearing in court on another matter. causing a disturbance in the courtroom. The magistrate immediately sentenced him to 30 days in the county jail.
Clarinda Police assisted the sheriff's office in handling the incident.