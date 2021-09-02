(Clarinda) -- As the week continues, so does the rise of COVID-19 cases in Page County.
Page County Public Health has released their latest COVID numbers from Thursday including 11 new cases. Three cases were reported in the child group ages 0-17, and the adult category ages 18-40. Two cases were reported in the middle age category ages 41-60, and elderly category ages 80 and up. One case was also reported in the older adult category ages 61-80.
The cases come after 27 new cases were reported Monday morning, and 16 new cases on Wednesday. Page County's 14-day positivity rate rose to 12.9%, and the county's vaccination rate remains at 48.2%, compared to the state vaccination rate of 49.3%.