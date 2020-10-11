COVID-19

(Clarinda) – Page County’s coronavirus case count reached a dubious mark Sunday afternoon.

Page County Public Health announced seven new cases, bringing the county’s total COVID-19 cases since March to 306. Two of the new cases are children 0-to-17. Three other cases are middle age adults 41-to-60. Single additional cases are reported in the 18-to-40 and 61-to-80 age categories.

Two-hundred-74 of the county’s COVID patients have recovered. Page County’s 14-day positivity rate remains at 20.2%.

No new cases were reported at the Clarinda Correctional Facility Sunday. That number remains at 53.

