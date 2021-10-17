(Clarinda) -- More COVID-19 cases were reported in Page County as the week ended.
Page County Public Health Friday reported 21 new cases, bringing last week's total to 72 cases. Of the latest cases, the highest total was in the children's category zero to 17 years old. Five more were reported in adults age 18-to-40, while middle age adults age 41-to-60 totaled six new cases. Two additional cases were reported in older adults 61-to-80 and elderly adults over 80.
With two fatalities reported last week, Page County's COVID-19 death toll stood at 27.
There was a slight decline in Page County's 14-day positivity rate, which fell Friday from 16% to 15.7%. The county's vaccination rate is also up to 50.4%, while the statewide average is up to 53.1%.