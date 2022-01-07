(Clarinda) -- It's been an active week for COVID-19 in Page County.
Page County Public Health announced 29 new cases Friday. Adults ages 18-to-40 posted the highest number of new cases, with 12. Seven new cases were reported in middle-age adults age 41-to-60, while six new cases were posted in the older adult category, ages 61-to-80. Two additional cases were recorded in children age 0-to-17, and in elderly residents over 80.
Coupled with 23 additional cases reported on Monday, and 26 on Wednesday, Page County recorded 78 new COVID cases for the first full week of 2022. As a result, the county's 14-day positivity rate has escalated to 13.7%. While the county's vaccination rate is up to 54.9%, it still trails the statewide immunization rate of 59.9%.