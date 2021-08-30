(Clarinda) -- Another week, another increase in COVID-19 cases in Page County.
Page Count Public Health released its latest figures Monday morning. Statistics indicate 27 new cases, including eight in the adult category age 18-to-40. Seven other cases are reported in the middle age category 41-to-60 years old, while five new cases are elderly residents over 80. Four new cases are reported in children age zero to 17, while three others are older adults age 61-to-80.
Page County's 14-day positivity rate is at 11.5%, while the vaccination rate is up to 48%.
A reminder: Page County Public Health is offering another clinic Tuesday from 1-to-6 p.m. at the county public health office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. Moderna vaccines are available, only. This clinic is for anyone who needs their first or second shot, or anyone who qualifies for the third dose. People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems qualify for the third shot. Appointments are available by calling Page County Public Health at 712-850-1509.