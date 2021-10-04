(Clarinda) -- Page County COVID-19 numbers have risen dramatically over the past two weeks.
Page County Public Health Sunday reported 85 new cases from September 23rd to October 3rd. Of those cases, 33 were reported in the children's category ages zero to 17, while 25 cases were in adults ages 18-to-40. Middle-aged adults 41-to-60 years old posted 20 new cases, while seven cases were older adults ages 61-to-80. With the latest cases, the county's 14-day positivity rate stands at 11.5%. In a recent interview with KMA News, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman reminded residents of the period of communicability or infections...
"For those who have contracted the virus," she said, "you are infectious until at least 10 days from your symptoms' onset, and at least 24 hours after your fever, or with no fever-reducing medication, of course. Then, you need to wait until your other symptoms are improving before you back to your normal routine.
"If you are asymptomatic, a person is considered contagious until 10 days have passed following the date of the positive specimen that was collected," Erdman added.
Erdman also reminds residents that persons testing positive for COVID should stay home until they are no longer infectious.
"If you're exposed, you may develop symptoms two-to-14 days after exposure," said Erdman. "Public health's standard recommendation is you stay home through day 10 if no symptoms have developed, or you can stay home through day seven if you test negative. If you go and get a COVID test, or test negative, that test needs to be done on day five or after."
Erdman and other officials are still stressing the need for vaccinations. Page County's vaccination rate as of Sunday totaled 49.8%, while the statewide rate is up to 51.3%.