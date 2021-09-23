(Clarinda) -- Page County public health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 cases.
Eighteen new cases were reported by the agency on Thursday. Of those, the majority were in the adult category ages 18-to-40, with eight. Five new cases were found in the children's category, ages zero-to-17, while another four were reported in middle age adults 41-to-60. One additional case was reported in an older adult, 61-to-80.
With the latest cases, the total number of Page County COVID cases since March of last year rises to 2,491. The county's 14-day positivity rate is at 8.4%, while the vaccination rate rises to 49.2%. Statewide, the immunization rate is at 50.8%.