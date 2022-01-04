(Clarinda) -- The year 2022 starts with more COVID-19 cases reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health's first COVID report of the new year released Monday confirms 23 new coronavirus cases, nine of which are in the adult category ages 18-to-40. Eight others are in the older adult category 61-to-80 years old, while five new cases are in middle aged adults ages 41-to-60. An additional case is reported in a child age zero-to-17.
No fatalities were reported, meaning the county's COVID-related death toll stands at 23.
With the latest cases, the county's 14-day positivity rate increases to 10.1%. The county's vaccination rate stands at 54.7%, while the statewide rate rises to 59.7%.