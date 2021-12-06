(Clarinda) -- Page County officials note an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among middle aged adults.
Twenty-nine new COVID cases are indicated in the county's latest report released Monday. Of the latest cases, 13 are confirmed among in the middle age group, representing 41-to-60 year-olds. Another eight new cases are reported in adults age 18-to-40. Four new cases, each, are reported in older adults ages 61-to-80, and elderly residents over 80.
Page County's 14-day positivity rate stands at 12.1% as of Monday, while the vaccination rate rises to 53.1%. Iowa's vaccination rate is also up to 57.7%.